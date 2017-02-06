President welcomes expansion of cooperation with Belarus

Political Desk

President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday Iran welcomes expansion of economic, scientific and investment cooperation with Belarus and Eurasia states.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Council of the Republic of Belarus Speaker Mikhail Myasnikovich in Tehran on Monday, president.ir reported.

Rouhani said expansion of bilateral ties between Tehran and Minsk serves the interests of both nations, stressing that “we should further encourage and support the private sectors in both countries”.

Referring to removal of sanctions against Iran following the 2015 nuclear dead, the Belarusian official said that it is time to strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Myasnikovich held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

During the meeting, Larijani described the relations between Tehran and Minsk as “cordial and lasting”.

Larijani and Myasnikovich discussed issues of mutual interest and ways for expanding parliamentary cooperation.

The Iranian official reiterated the country’s resolve to continue its anti-terrorism campaign and called for further efforts to boost cooperation among regional countries in the fight against the phenomenon, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Myasnikovich in Tehran on Monday, Larijani said some issues on terrorism were raised in his meeting with the Belarusian counterpart earlier in the day.

“We had common concerns in this area,” he said, calling for efficient regional cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

The Belarusian parliamentarian praised the Islamic Republic’s achievements in various economic, social and scientific fields and said the two countries’ cooperation will continue at bilateral and international levels.

Myasnikovich, heading a parliamentary delegation, arrived in Tehran on Monday morning.

Back in May 2016, Belarusian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov voiced his country’s willingness to develop bilateral relations with Iran in various economic and political areas.

Speaking at the 13th session of Iran-Belarus Economic Commission in Minsk, Kobyakov lauded the long record of cooperation between two countries and the resulting achievements.

He also highlighted the enthusiasm in Eastern Europe for investment in Iran’s diverse areas of industry, including manufacturing trucks, mining and road building.