Signs of Achaemenids unearthed in western Iran

Archeological excavations in the Chia Sabz area in Iran’s western province of Lorestan led to the unearthing of the landmark Achaemenid clay works, the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism (RICHT) reported.

The clay works consisted of plate-like containers, clay cups, fishplate, scalloped patterned containers and stone tools, which are new indications of the presence of the Acheamenid artworks in the city of Lorestan, IRNA wrote.



RICHT quoted the head of the exploration team in the Chia Sabz area of Lorestan, Ata Hassanpour, as saying that excavations in the Chia Sabz area in Cham-Naqd Ali village, located in the basin of the Seymareh Dam, led to new discoveries dating back to the Achaemenid era.



Stressing that along the Achaemenid clay works, several other pieces belonging to the Parthian era, known as Gelanggi, have been discovered, said Hassanpour. By taking into account the time of settlement of the Parthians in this area, the process of evolution and human settlement in the form of connected rings from the Achaemenid era to the Parthians and the Sassanid becomes clear.



Pointing to the discovery of an area with column and column pillar in the course of the excavation studies, he also referred to the discovery of another area with two columns without pillars, adding that the columns were circular and built over plaster floor.



He further remarked that the archeological team in the southern part and parts of the northern side of the area discovered burials, adding that in the northern part, the burial of a tall adult was discovered which was laid down on the side in the northwest-southeast direction.



Hassanpour added, the clay works discovered in the exploration with the help of archeological studies and analysis of the architectural environment can be effective in further identification of the less recognized Achaemenid works in Lorestan.