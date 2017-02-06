Syrian forces cut off main Daesh supply route

Syria's Army and its allies advanced toward the northern Daesh-held city of Al-Bab on Monday, cutting off the last main supply route that connects to terrorists’ strongholds further east toward Iraq, a monitor said.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based group monitoring the war, said the army and the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah made gains southeast of Al-Bab overnight, Reuters wrote.

Backed by airstrikes, government forces and their allies severed the main road that links the city near the Turkish border to other Daesh-held territory in Raqqa and Deir al-Zor provinces.

Daesh terrorists are now effectively besieged in the area, by the army from the south and by terrorists from the north, as Damascus and Ankara race to capture the largest Daesh stronghold in Aleppo Province.

In less than three weeks, Syrian Army units moved to within five kilometers (three miles) of Al-Bab, as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbor, Turkey, penetrating deeper into a strategic area of northern Syria.

The observatory also reported fighting south of Al-Bab on Monday between government forces and Daesh.

Al-Bab sits 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Aleppo, where the government defeated terrorists in December, its most important gain of the nearly six-year-old war.

Northern Syria is one of the most complicated battlefields of the multi-sided Syrian war, with Daesh now being fought there by the Syrian Army, Turkey and its allies, and an alliance of US-backed militants.

Turkey launched its campaign in August in Syria, "Euphrates Shield", in order to secure its frontier from Daesh and halt the advance of the Kurdish YPG militia.

Daesh is among several terror groups fighting in the conflict, which has left more than 310,000 people dead and has forced millions more from their homes.

Syrian forces were also locked in fighting with Daesh in the central province of Homs at the weekend, the report said.

It reported that the troops had captured the Hayyan oilfield west of the celebrated desert city of Palmyra.

They also fought back against Daesh around Al-Seen military airport northeast of Damascus, said the group.

Peace talks

Experts from Russia, Turkey, Iran and the United Nations started a technical meeting in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, to discuss in detail the implementation of the Syrian cease-fire agreement, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Representatives of Jordan are expected to take part for the first time," a ministry spokesman said of the talks.

He said the agenda included reviewing the implementation of the cessation of hostilities, discussing a proposal from the Syrian armed opposition about the cease-fire, and determining options about how to implement it.

"This is about creating a mechanism to control the implementation of the cease-fire," the ministry spokesman said.

In January, Astana hosted two days of talks between Damascus and opposition groups, with Iran, Russia and Turkey attending the event as mediators.

The nationwide cease-fire in Syria, which was brokered by Russia and Turkey with the support of Iran in December 2016, is the extended version of an earlier truce that ended years of fighting in Aleppo and put the strategic city back under Damascus control.

Syria’s warring sides will resume their talks in the Swiss city of Geneva on February 20. The upcoming negotiations will be held under United Nations auspices.