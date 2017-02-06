Iran: Imports of 149 tons of Russian uranium to complete today

Iran will receive the final part of a 149-ton shipment of uranium from Russia as part of its nuclear deal with world powers, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Monday.

"The first shipment arrived on January 26 by plane and the last will arrive Tuesday," AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi told Fars News Agency.

Under the nuclear deal signed with world powers in July 2015, Iran has the right to enrich uranium to a level of 3.5 percent and sell it abroad, as part of efforts to develop its civilian nuclear program.

Low-enriched uranium can be used for civilian applications, including power generation and medical research.

Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program including enrichment in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

With the latest shipment, which was authorized by the signatories to the deal namely the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany, Salehi said Iran has imported 359 tons of concentrated uranium, also known as yellowcake, since the nuclear deal came into effect in January 2016.

Under the deal, Iran is allowed to run around 5,000 "IR-1" centrifuges and has been testing more advanced models that can produce greater quantities of enriched uranium – all under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Last month, Iranian officials said they had successfully tested the latest-generation IR-8 centrifuge, which has a capacity 20 times the IR-1, with uranium gas.