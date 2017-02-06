Iran: US sanctions, main hurdle to Americans’ participation in energy projects

Iran has imposed no restrictions on US oil firms willing to participate in the Iranian energy projects, but American sanctions have made such collaborations impossible, Iran's deputy oil minister said on Monday.

US laws prohibit American companies from participating in Iran’s oil and gas tenders, added Amir Hossein Zamani-Nia, the deputy oil minister for trade and international affairs, IRNA reported.

He blamed the US Congress sanctions for the American oil companies’ failure to cooperate in Iranian projects.

On Saturday, Iran said the country's first oil and gas filed development tender since the lifting of the sanctions will be held in mid-February.

As OPEC's No. 3 oil producer, Iran is upbeat to lure foreign companies into investing in its projects and boost output after years of investment drought.

Zamani-Nia said foreign companies are still interested in doing business with Iran.

US oil companies have always curiously eyed Iran’s market. ExxonMobil reportedly stationed lobbyists to push the envelope on Iran sanctions as Western companies jostled for opportunities.

In November 2016, France's Total became the first oil major to sign a big deal with Tehran since the lifting of the sanctions and agreed to help it develop the world's largest gas field — South Pars — in the southern Iranian province of Bushehr.

In December 2016, Britain’s Shell signed a provisional deal to develop Iran’s South Azadegan, Yadavaran and Kish oil and gas fields.

Iran has named 29 companies from more than a dozen countries as being allowed to bid for its oil and gas projects using the new, less restrictive contract model.

They include Shell, France's Total, Italy's Eni, Malaysia's Petronas and Russia's Gazprom and Lukoil, as well as companies from China, Austria and Japan.

Russia's Zarubezhneft signed an MoU to carry out feasibility studies on two joint fields in the west of the country.

Norway's International Aker Solutions Company signed an MoU to modernize Iran's oil industry.

In May, Austria's OMV signed an MoU to cooperate in the implementation of projects located in the Zagros area, in western Iran, and the Fars field in the south of the country.

South Korean Daewoo Engineering and Construction (Daewoo E&C) signed an MoU to construct an oil refinery in Bandar Jask, on Iran’s southern coast.

Italy's Saipem signed MoUs to cooperate in laying pipeline, upgrading refineries and development of Tous gas field in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

Norwegian oil and gas company DNO was the second western energy company after Total to sign a deal with Iran to study the development of the Changuleh oilfield in western Iran.

Lukoil, Russia's second biggest oil producer, hopes to get a chance to participate in the development of two new oilfields in Iran.

Germany's Siemens AG signed an MoU in May to overhaul the equipment and facilities of the Iranian oil refineries.

BASF's Wintershall oil and gas exploration subsidiary signed an MoU with the National Iranian Oil Company in April 2016.