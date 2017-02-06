IME planning to boost exports to Iraq

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) is resolved to raise the country's exports to Iraq by establishing a branch in Baghdad.

The IME announced in a statement that serious negotiations have been held to pave the way for setting up an IME branch in Iraq to export industrial and mineral commodities as well as oil, petrochemical and agricultural products, Fars News Agency reported.

The IME is determined to deepen its relationship with the Iraqi side, expand cooperation with Iranian and Iraqi free trade zones, remove customs barriers and use modern financial instruments in free trade zones, the statement added.

The IME was set up on September 20, 2007 in accordance with Article 95 of the new law of Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the merger of agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran.

The merger marked a new chapter in Iran's capital market providing endless trading opportunities for customers both at home and abroad.

Economic and industrial sectors benefit from the stock exchange. The IME currently offers various services, including: Performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME, price discovery and price making for Iran's over-the-counter (OTC), secondary markets and end users, providing venue for government sales and procurement purchases, providing trading platform and user interface, providing clearing and settlement payments, risk management, technology services and training market participants.