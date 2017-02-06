POTS Iran 2017 to enhance Tehran-Kuala Lumpur trade ties

The Malaysia-Iran Palm Oil Trade Fair and Seminar (POTS Iran 2017) is expected to enhance trade ties between the two countries, while attracting new entrepreneurs and building up commodity trade.

POTS Iran 2017 is a platform to widen collaboration between Malaysian and Iranian industry players, said Malaysian Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong, Bernama reported.

"I would like to encourage Iranian businessmen to venture into projects in new identified areas within the palm oil sector.

"Malaysia offers business friendly policies to contribute to the growth of the palm oil production downstream sector," he said yesterday before launching POTS Iran 2017 in Kuala Lumpur.

The one-day event was co-organized by the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) and Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB). About 300 Iranian and 100 Malaysian participants have taken part in the seminar.

Mah said the event provides an opportunity for both countries’ business communities to explore new openings in the use of palm oil for both food and non-food applications.

"There are ample potential and opportunities to further enhance palm oil trade and uses within Iran.

"There are many areas that Iran can benefit from by using palm oil as a base for its oil and fat industry.

"These include the food and non-food sectors, such as the production of blended cooking oil, palm-based solid fats and vegetable ghee and confectionery products. Palm oil is also used in various oleo-chemical formulations," he added.

Further economic gains can be achieved by processing palm oil based products in Iran, which provides an opportunity for re-exporting them to third countries or markets within the region.

"The industry in Iran is therefore encouraged to synergize and capitalize on this opportunity with its Malaysian counterparts.

"Malaysian palm oil is readily available owing to its perennial nature and at highly competitive prices. We also provide full assurances associated with quality and sustainable cultivation practices," said Mah.

Meanwhile, the minister also launched information booklet on the benefits of palm oil in Persian at the event.

He attended, at the same time, in a signing ceremony of a palm oil trade agreement between Unitrade Capital Sdn Bhd and Varan Caspian, an Iranian company.

Iran has shown great interest on Malaysian palm oil with close to 82 percent of its total imports of the product in 2016 being of Malaysian origin.

In 2016, Malaysian palm oil and palm oil product exports to Iran increased by close to 10 percent to reach 453,172 tons, valued at $331 million.

The main products exported were RBD (refined, bleached and deodorized) palm olein (250,469 tons) RBD palm oil (85,739 tons) and shortenings (12,331 tons).