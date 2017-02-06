RSS
News ID:177126
Publish Date: Mon, 06 Feb 2017 19:08:21 GMT
Service: Culture

Iranian 'Wishbone' wins best film award in London

Iranian 'Wishbone' wins best film award in London

The Iranian film, 'Wishbone', directed by Ali Atshani, won Best Cinematic Film at the third edition of the London Independent Filmmakers Association Festival.

In its second international experience, it was selected as the best film by the jury members of the festival, ISNA reported.

The cinematic work juxtaposes the ups and downs experienced by a fired coach who met a girl with whom he had a relationship several years before.

The film also participated in the Perspective section of the 35th edition of the Fajr Film Festival in Iran.

The film will also take part in the Wind International Film Festival, which is scheduled to be held on February 21-23 in the US.

The cast includes famous Iranian actor, Hossein Yari, and actress, Mitra Hajjar.

 

 

   
