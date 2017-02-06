Whitehead: Iran tourism expo unique

South African Ambassador to Tehran William Max Whitehead said that the 10th International Tourism Exhibition in Tehran is unique in terms of the variety of tourist attractions introduced.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Whitehead said the exhibition is very rich in terms of culture, civilization as well as tourist attractions.



Iran is now regarded as the safest country in the region and its amicable ties with others is a source of pride, he said.



He called for the expansion of economic cooperation, promotion of joint investments between state-run organizations and private sectors in tourism.



The exhibition could be a good source of income for the Islamic Republic of Iran and will create excellent job opportunities as well as cultural affinity for participating countries, he said.



Holding such cultural events helps promote cultural and economic relations, mainly between the Islamic Republic of Iran and South Africa, he said.