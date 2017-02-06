Iranian artists to pay tribute to martyred firefighters

A number of Iranian graphic designers will hold an art exhibition in memory of the firefighters who were martyred in the collapse of the Plasco high-rise in downtown Tehran on January 19.

According to IQNA, the exhibition titled ‘Devoted Firefighters’ features 60 posters by Iranian artists, and will be held on the sidelines of the 35th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran’s Milad Tower.

The artworks will be on display from February 8-14.