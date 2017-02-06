Hundreds protest against Netanyahu's UK visit

Hundreds of activists staged a pro-Palestine rally in London during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's UK visit.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign staged the protest to decry the visit of Netanyahu to the United Kingdom to have talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, Sputnik reported.

Demonstrators held placards as they protested against the visit, opposite Downing Street in London, Reuters said.

Friends of Al-Aqsa, Muslim Association of Britain, Palestinian Forum in Britain, Stop the War Coalition and War on Want were among activist groups that participated in the event.

The protesters are calling Netanyahu a war criminal and saying that the visit marks 50 years since Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian land.

According to Reuters, May is also under pressure to condemn Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The British prime minister's office said May would raise Britain's longstanding concerns that the settlements undermine the peace process, although it is expected to form only a small part of the meeting.

May said at the start of the meeting that "we remain committed to a two-state solution as the best way of brokering stability and peace".

Israel has recently unveiled plans for 3,000 more settler units in the occupied West Bank, the third such announcement in 11 days.

Britain has recently issued statement criticizing Netanyahu's settlement plans.

About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 illegal settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Beit-ul-Moqaddas.

Most of the world considers all settlements illegal under international law.