Iran hires Montenegro’s Kolaković

Montenegrin volleyball coach Igor Kolaković was named as the new head coach of Iran men's national volleyball team months after the Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) officials began their search for a world-class option to replace Raul Lucio Lozano.

Following an over three-hour-long meeting among members of the IRIVF Presiding Board in Tehran on Sunday evening, Kolaković, 51, was picked as the favorite to steer the Iranian team on a two-year contract with an option of two more years, Press TV reported.

Former Bulgarian volleyball player and head coach Radostin Stoychev was also a candidate to take the helm of the Iranian squad.

“IRIVF’s primary objective is to dispatch a decent and strong team to Tokyo 2020 Olympics [in Japan]. The consensus of opinion among members of the IRIVF Presiding Board was that Kolaković can well get on with such a task,” IRIVF’s president, Mohammad Reza Davarzani, said.

He added Kolaković’s results with Serbian volleyball clubs and the Serbia men's national volleyball team over the past 10 years set out the reason for his election.

Davarzani noted that Iranian and foreign assistants will help the Montenegrin coach better accomplish his duties.

As Serbia’s coach, Kolaković managed to win two bronze medals at the 2007 and 2013 editions of the European Championship, the bronze medal of the 2010 World Cup, two silvers in the 2008 and 2009 editions of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) World League as well as a bronze medal in the 2010 World League.

The IRIVF refused to renew the Iran’s ex-coach Lozano after the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Iran finished in the fifth place in the games under the Argentine’s tutelage.