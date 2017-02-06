RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 06, 2017 0530 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:177135
Publish Date: Mon, 06 Feb 2017 19:48:57 GMT
Service: Sport

IRIWF lauds Iran’s decision to lift ban on US wrestlers

IRIWF lauds Iran’s decision to lift ban on US wrestlers

Iranian freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani Cherati (in blue singlet) competes against Russian opponent Khetik Tsabolov in the 74kg weight division of the Freestyle World Cup 2016 at the Forum, Inglewood, the United States, on June 13, 2016.
presstv.com

The Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation (IRIWF) extended its profound gratitude to the country’s Foreign Ministry over lifting a ban on US wrestlers, and allowing them to take part in the 2017 Freestyle World Cup later this month.

“The IRIWF hereby expresses its warmest thanks for cooperation of the respected [Iranian] Foreign Ministry and all executive organs to review the visa case of the US freestyle wresting team for the Freestyle World Cup, which is scheduled to be held on February 16 and 17 in the city of Kermanshah,” the IRIWF wrote in a letter addressed to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Press TV reported.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi announced in a statement that the visa ban against American athletes was dropped following “the halt in the implementation of discriminatory restrictive measures against the entry of Iranian citizens into the US as well as requests by the Iran Wrestling Federation and the president of the United World Wrestling.”

"Following the court ruling suspending #MuslimBan & the requests from Iranian Wrestling Federation & FILA, US Wrestlers' visa will be granted," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted as well.

Federal Judge James L. Robart ordered a temporary and nationwide halt to US President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban on citizens from seven predominately Muslim nations on Friday evening.

The ruling prompted American authorities to immediately communicate with airlines and begin taking steps that would allow those previously affected to travel.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order that imposed a 90-day ban on the entry of citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia, blocked refugees from Syria indefinitely, and suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days.

 

   
KeyWords
IRIWF
lauds
Iran
IranDaily
 
Resource: Press TV
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0688 sec