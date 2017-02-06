Media: Yemen missile targets Riyadh

Yemen's local media reported a ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Sunday night.

The Yemeni Army made the announcement of their first-ever attack on the city via a statement released by the official state Yemen news agency, Press TV reported.

In the statement, they said that the missile had been launched at a Saudi military base located to the west of the capital in retaliation for the kingdom’s relentless war against their country.

It also stressed that the attack shows that Riyadh is well within the range of Yemen’s missiles.

Saudi officials have not made any comments on the reports yet, but locals have said on Twitter that the missile struck a military camp to the west of Mazahimiyah town near Riyadh.

Riyadh has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in a bid to reinstall the country’s ex-government and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

According to the latest tally by a Yemeni monitoring group, the military aggression has claimed the lives of over 11,400 Yemenis, including women and children. Also UN officials have said that about 10,000 civilians have died in the war.

The war has exacerbated hunger and disease in the Middle East’s poorest country.

Another media outlet, The New Arab reported that Saudi Arabia is attempting to cover up the attack, saying that the sound of the explosion in Riyadh was an earthquake or meteor.

According to sources, a state of emergency has been declared in the country.

