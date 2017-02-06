Trump slams negative polls as 'fake news'

President Donald Trump has dismissed recent opinion polls suggesting he has one of the worst initial approval ratings in US history, insisting that "any negative polls are fake news."

A CNN/ORC International poll released on Friday showed that a majority, 53 percent, of Americans disapprove of Trump, while 44 percent approve.

Another survey conducted by Gallup over the weekend put Trump’s approval rating even lower, at 42 percent.

The findings mark the highest disapproval ratings for a new elected president since polls began tracking those results, making Trump the only president to hold net-negative ratings this early in his presidency.

"Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting," Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

In a second tweet, the president continued to hit out against the "FAKE NEWS media," which he accused of spreading "lies."

"I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it," he wrote.

The tweets come as Trump tries to galvanize support for his now-blocked executive order on immigration, which has provoked condemnations and mass protests both at home and abroad.

The Justice Department is currently fighting against a federal judge’s ruling that halted Trump’s travel ban on citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

On Saturday, Trump said that "the opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

Fifty-three percent of those surveyed by CNN said they oppose Trump’s immigration order, while 47 percent said they favor the action.

A poll from CBS News also found that 51 percent of Americans disapprove of the ban, while 45 percent approve.

Trump has often used his powerful Twitter platform to attack the “corrupt” news media.