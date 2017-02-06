Poll: Macron will defeat Le Pen in runoff

French pollster OpinionWay published a survey on Monday that showed independent Emannual Macron resoundingly winning a presidential election runoff against far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

The poll showed those two qualifying for the second, runoff round where Macron was seen winning with 65 percent of votes versus Le Pen on 35 percent, Reuters reported.

Le Pen would win the first round on 26 percent, with Macron on 23 percent, while the erstwhile favorite Francois Fillon would come third with 20 percent but be eliminated.

Conservative candidate Fillon, engulfed by a scandal over public money paid to his wife, launched a counteroffensive at a news conference on Monday.

He doesn’t plan to pull out of France’s presidential race and uses the press conference to fight allegations he improperly employed family members, campaign officials said.

This is the second step in his attempt to recover control of his campaign after a Friday Facebook message where he called on his supporters to stick with him and promised to “stay on track.”