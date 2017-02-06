Turkey detains 748 Daesh suspects in nationwide operations

Security forces in Turkey have raised the number of detained suspects linked to the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group to nearly 750 people, says the Interior Ministry.

In a statement published on Monday, the ministry announced that Turkish anti-terrorism police had detained 748 suspects in the initial phase of nationwide operations in 29 provinces over the weekend.

Turkish police seized numerous documents, digital materials, two guns, four rifles and ammunition in the operations, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the state-run Anadolu news agency put the number of detained suspects at 763.

The arrests come over a month after a gunman on New Year’s Eve went on a shooting spree inside an Istanbul nightclub, killing 39 people, mostly foreigners. Daesh claimed responsibility for the massacre.

On January 16, police captured the suspected assailant of Reina nightclub, Abdulgadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, after a two-week manhunt.

Media reports said at the time that Masharipov had also considered attacking Istanbul's main Taksim Square as well as the offices of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper.

The operation against Daesh-linked suspects in Turkey comes as Ankara stands accused of aiding and abetting militant groups operating in Syria against the Damascus government.

According to reports, Ankara actively trains and arms the Takfiri militants in Syria, and facilitates their safe passage into the Arab country. Turkey has also been accused of buying smuggled oil from Daesh.