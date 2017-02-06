RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 06, 2017 0931 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:177152
Publish Date: Mon, 06 Feb 2017 21:56:56 GMT
Service: Iran

Four soldiers slain as Yemenis attack Saudi military bases

Four soldiers slain as Yemenis attack Saudi military bases

Yemeni army soldiers and fighters from Popular Committees have killed four Saudi troopers during separate attacks on the kingdom’s southwestern border regions of Najran and Jizan as part of retaliatory bids against the Saudi regime’s military campaign.

An unnamed military official said Yemeni forces and their allies fired a number of rocket-propelled grenades at military positions in Najran region, located 844 kilometers south of the capital Riyadh, on Monday, leaving three Saudi troopers dead, Yemen's official Saba news agency reported.

Elsewhere in Jizan region, located 969 kilometers south of Riyadh, a Saudi trooper was killed and another injured, when Yemeni forces and Popular Committees fighters carried out an assault against Awjabah military base. A Saudi armored vehicle was also destroyed in the attack.

The development came on the same day that Saudi fighter jets hit a gas tanker and a car in the Majz district of Yemen’s northwestern mountainous province of Sa’ada. Four people lost their lives in the attack.

A woman was also killed and her two children sustained injuries when Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to resigned Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi fired several artillery shells at their residential building in the As Silw district of Yemen’s southwestern province of Ta’izz.

 

Saudi jets pounded an area in the al-Maslub district of the northern province of al-Jawf, though there were no immediate reports of casualties and the extent of damage caused.

Additionally, Saudi military aircraft carried out eight aerial attacks on the Midi district of the northwestern province of Hajjah. An assault was also launched against Harad district in the same Yemeni province. There were no immediate reports of possible casualties and the extent of damage from the air raids.

The Saudi war on Yemen, which local sources say has killed at least 11,400 people, was launched in an attempt to bring back the former government to power and undermine the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

   
KeyWords
Yemenis
attack
Saudi
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0740 sec