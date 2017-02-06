Four soldiers slain as Yemenis attack Saudi military bases

Yemeni army soldiers and fighters from Popular Committees have killed four Saudi troopers during separate attacks on the kingdom’s southwestern border regions of Najran and Jizan as part of retaliatory bids against the Saudi regime’s military campaign.

An unnamed military official said Yemeni forces and their allies fired a number of rocket-propelled grenades at military positions in Najran region, located 844 kilometers south of the capital Riyadh, on Monday, leaving three Saudi troopers dead, Yemen's official Saba news agency reported.

Elsewhere in Jizan region, located 969 kilometers south of Riyadh, a Saudi trooper was killed and another injured, when Yemeni forces and Popular Committees fighters carried out an assault against Awjabah military base. A Saudi armored vehicle was also destroyed in the attack.

The development came on the same day that Saudi fighter jets hit a gas tanker and a car in the Majz district of Yemen’s northwestern mountainous province of Sa’ada. Four people lost their lives in the attack.

A woman was also killed and her two children sustained injuries when Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to resigned Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi fired several artillery shells at their residential building in the As Silw district of Yemen’s southwestern province of Ta’izz.

Saudi jets pounded an area in the al-Maslub district of the northern province of al-Jawf, though there were no immediate reports of casualties and the extent of damage caused.

Additionally, Saudi military aircraft carried out eight aerial attacks on the Midi district of the northwestern province of Hajjah. An assault was also launched against Harad district in the same Yemeni province. There were no immediate reports of possible casualties and the extent of damage from the air raids.

The Saudi war on Yemen, which local sources say has killed at least 11,400 people, was launched in an attempt to bring back the former government to power and undermine the Houthi Ansarullah movement.