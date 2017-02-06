Yemen’s Houthi fighters say they fired ballistic missile at Saudi capital

Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah fighters have confirmed that they fired a ballistic missile at the Saudi capital of Riyadh for the first time, vowing that more attacks will be in the offing.

The Houthis said in a statement carried by the official SABA news agency on Sunday that the missile "targeted" the al-Mazahmiya army base in western Riyadh, around 1,000 kilometers from the Yemeni capital of Sana’a.

Yemen's local media reported earlier that a ballistic missile had hit Saudi Arabia’s capital.

Saudi officials have not made any comments on the reports yet, but locals said on Twitter that the missile struck a military camp to the west of al- al-Mazahmiya town near Riyadh.

The attacks by the Yemeni forces against Saudi targets are carried out in retaliation for Riyadh’s military aggression against its impoverished neighbor, which was launched in March 2015.

The Saudi war on Yemen, which local sources say has killed at least 11,400 people, was launched in an attempt to bring back the former government to power and undermine the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The brutal military campaign has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, and factories.