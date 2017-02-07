Trump brags about ending terrorism with no details

In his first visit to the US Central Command, US President Donald Trump vows to defeat terrorists.

The new president made the remarks among 300 military personnel at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, on Monday.

"Today, we deliver a message in one very unified voice to these forces of death and destruction -- America and its allies will defeat you. We will defeat them," he said. "We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism. And we will not allow it to take root in our country."

Trump’s comments lacked any specific details and were detached from the reality on the ground in Iraq and Syria, where Takfiri terrorists have been wreaking havoc for quite some time now.

"Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland as they did on 9/11, as they did from Boston to Orlando to San Bernardino, and all across Europe," added the American commander-in-chief.

The president asserted that the "very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report" about terrorist attacks. "They have their reasons."

Since August 2016, the US-led coalition has launched 17,861 strikes allegedly against the Takfiris.

The coalition has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of fulfilling its declared aim of destroying Daesh.

Trump’s pledges against taking out terrorists were crucial to his campaign for the 2016 presidential election.

It is not still clear how Trump’s policy towards Daesh is different from that of former President Barack Obama

He has, however, "recommended changes to any United States rules of engagement" with Daesh, which could suggest a tougher approach.

Centcom plays a central role in the mission, dubbed Operation Inherent Resolve, which aims to "degrade and defeat" ISIL (Daesh).