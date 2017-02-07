New Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip injure two more Palestinians

The Israeli military has carried out a new round of strikes against the Gaza Strip, injuring two more Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave.

Witnesses said at least eight missiles were fired at several locations across the impoverished sliver, one of which struck a farming land in the center of the city of Khan Yunis, located about 25 kilometers south of Gaza City, on Monday evening, Ma’an news agency reported.

Gaza’s Health Ministry spokesman, Ashraf al-Qidra, said two people were injured in the Khan Yunis attack.

Two airstrikes also targeted a site belonging to the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, as well as an agricultural area east of Gaza City.

Several residential buildings were also damaged as Israeli military aircraft pounded the eastern Shuja’iyya neighborhood of the Gaza City.

The airstrikes also hit farming lands east of al-Maghazi and al-Bureij refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip.

Earlier, a Palestinian fisherman, identified as Muhammad Muhammad Mousa Saadallah, had been hurt in one of two Israeli airstrikes in the west of the city of Beit Lahia, located about five kilometers north of Gaza City.

The attacks came after the Israeli army claimed that a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip had hit an open terrain in Ashkelon, without causing any injuries or damage.

The Israeli military frequently targets the Gaza Strip in military strikes. Civilians are the main victims of such attacks.

In early July 2014, Israel waged a war on the Gaza Strip. The 50-day military aggression, which ended on August 26, 2014, killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians, including 577 children. Over 11,100 others — including 3,374 children, 2,088 women and 410 elderly people — were also wounded in the war.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living.