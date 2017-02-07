Albeit ‘incompetent,’ Trump can’t yet be impeached

US President Donald Trump has been “reckless” and “incompetent” in his first weeks in office, but has done nothing to offer ground for impeachment, says a top Democratic lawmaker.

The House minority leader, Representative Nancy Pelosi, made the remarks on Monday.

“[There] are grounds for displeasure and unease in the public about the performance of this president, who has acted in a way that is strategically incoherent, that is incompetent and that is reckless,” Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol. “And that is not grounds for impeachment.

She made the statement in response to earlier comments by a fellow California Democrat, Representative Maxine Waters , who said last week that her “greatest desire is to lead [Trump] right into impeachment.”

“When and if he breaks the law, that is when something like that would come up. But that’s not the subject of today,” Pelosi said.

Waters also explained that she had spoken of impeachment because of “questions and pleas” by constituents about Trump’s Muslim ban.

“I have not called for the impeachment — yet. He’s doing it himself,” Waters said. “I think he is leading himself into that kind of position, where folks will begin to ask, ‘What are we going to do?’ And the answer’s going to be, eventually, we’ve got to do something about him. We cannot continue to have a president who’s acting in this manner. It is dangerous to the United States of America.”

Wall Street first for Trump

According to Pelosi, hopes of cooperation with the Trump administration on some issues are fading away among Democrats as his executive order for a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries is causing outrage.

“While it’s only a couple of weeks since the inauguration … we’ve seen nothing that we can work — that I can work — with President [Trump] on,” Pelosi said. “And I’m disappointed, because I thought that there might be some interest because of what he said in the campaign.”

She noted that the New York billionaire’s promises to take on the Wall Street, made throughout his campaign for the 2016 presidential election, are simply a “hoax.”

“President Trump and his billionaire Cabinet and his advisers … are putting forth a Wall Street-first policy at the expense of the American people,” she said. “They want to take us back.”