ME largest veterinary hospital opens in Tehran

Speaking on the sidelines of the opening ceremony, Masoud Hashemzadeh attached great importance to expansion of veterinary hospitals in a bid to prevent spread of common diseases between humans and animals; “in recent years, the number of these hospitals offering services to pets has reached a total of 60 in various provinces.”

He pointed to the religious issues raised about pet care and added “Ayatollah Javadi-Amoli has written a book about animal rights which remains a good source in this regard.”

Deputy diagnosis and treatment of Iran Veterinary Organization (IVO) went on to note that core treatment policies for animals was to offer different services depending on the type of animal, methods of their catering and their habitats.

He underlined that IVO, to this end, had classified animals into three broad categories of rural, tribal and industrial like livestock and poultry centers, pets and zoos.

Also during the ceremony, Head of Tehran Veterinary Department Ali Asghar Barainejad said 250 veterinary health care centers were active in Tehran which comprise health care centers, veterinary clinics and hospitals.

“The number of hospitals devoted to animals has reached 16 given the opening of the Middle East Veterinary Hospital,” he continued.

He further expressed hope that the measure will prevent spread diseases shared by humans and animals.

The largest and best-equipped veterinary hospital of the Middle East became operational on Monday in Tehran with presence of officials from the Iran Veterinary Organization (IVO).

Middle East Veterinary Specialty Hospital, in collaboration with a group of veterinary professionals in different disciplines, will offer services for diagnosis and treatment of diseases of small domestic animals, pet birds as well as exotic animals.

The hospital possesses clinical pathology, pharmacy, shop, emergency as well as dental and inpatient centers for animals.