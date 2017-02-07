Inflation won't lead ECB to change course soon: Draghi

Spiking inflation will not prompt the European Central Bank to end its ultra-loose monetary policy sooner than planned, its president Mario Draghi said.

"Support from our monetary policy measures is still needed" to drive inflation towards the ECB's target of just below two percent, Draghi told the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee at a quarterly appearance in Brussels, AFP reported.

After months in the doldrums, inflation in the eurozone picked up to 1.1 percent in December before climbing to 1.8 percent in January.

That pick-up is largely the result of recent increases in energy prices, Draghi said.

There is ‘subdued’ underlying pressure on prices in the 19-nation eurozone, including persistently high unemployment and sluggish productivity growth, he said.

"We should not react to individual data points and short-lived increases in inflation," he said.

Although inflation has jumped in the last two months, Draghi said the central bank would act with a view to the ‘medium-term horizon’.

An increase in inflation must meet four criteria for the ECB to alter its policy, he said: It must be durable, self-sustained, evident across the entire eurozone, and likely to last for several months.

ECB policymakers decided in December to extend the bank's mass bond-buying policy beyond a previous deadline of March 2017, to December, albeit at €60 billion ($64 billion) per month from April, down from the present 80 billion.

Along with cheap loans to banks and record-low interest rates, such ‘quantitative easing’ is designed to pump cash into the financial system and, indirectly, to companies and households — which are then expected to spend the money and drive up inflation.

The latest jump in inflation would not prompt the ECB to revise its asset-purchasing plan, Draghi said.

"Draghi does not look like a man intending to change tack any time soon," said Howard Archer, analyst at IHS Global Insight.

ECB policymakers face increasing pressure to respond to rising inflation from some member states, especially Germany.

The central bank's policy is ‘too loose for Germany,’ Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble told Berlin's Tagesspiegel newspaper Sunday.

Easy money drives down the value of the currency and means that "the exchange rate is too low for the competitiveness of the German economy", Schäuble said.