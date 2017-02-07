RSS
News ID:177172
Publish Date: Tue, 07 Feb 2017 12:00:52 GMT
Service: Iran

Syrian army destroys ISIL gatherings,vehicles in Deir Ezzor

Syrian army units operating in Deir Ezzor eliminated a number of ISIL terrorists after targeting their hideouts and movement axes .

SANA reporter said that the army air force carried out airstrikes on the ISIL terrorist organization’s positions, movement axes and fortifications in the surrounded Deir Ezzor Airport, leaving a number of its members dead or injured.

The source added that the army air force and artillery targeted the ISIL gatherings in al-Maqaber (the cemeteries) area, in the surrounding of Liwa al-Tamin and Junaid battalion in the surrounding of the city, killing and injuring a number of them and destroying many of their vehicles.

Meanwhlie, the Syrian Army Air Force carried out several sorties against the gatherings and positions of ISIL terrorists in the eastern countryside of Homs province.

A military source told SANA that terrorists’ gatherings and vehicles were destroyed in the air strikes which targeted their headquarters in the northwest countryside of Palmyra city.

Later on the day, an army unit killed dozens of ISIL terrorists and destroyed an armored vehicle and a car equipped with machine gun in al-Bayarat area, west to Palmyra city in the eastern countryside of Homs.

Earlier, the army air force carried out airstrikes against the ISIL terrorist groups’ gatherings and movement axes in the eastern countryside of Homs province.

Moreover,the army air force destroyed ISIL terrorists’ positions and vehicles after targeting their gatherings and movement axes east of Haiyan Field in the northwestern countryside of Palmyra.

The army air force destroyed ISIL terrorists’ vehicles after targeting their gatherings in the eastern countryside of Damascus.A military source told SANA that the army air force carried out airstrikes on the ISIL
terrorists’ gatherings and fortifications in Tal Dakweh and its surrounding in the eastern countryside of Damascus, killing a number of them and destroying a number of their pickups and trucks.

   
