RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 07, 2017 1049 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:177173
Publish Date: Tue, 07 Feb 2017 12:05:09 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran hails cooperation with Eurasian countries

Iran hails cooperation with Eurasian countries

President Hassan Rouhani has told a meeting with Belarusian speaker of national assembly Iran welcomes working with Eurasian countries especially Belorussia.

Mr. Rouhani received on Monday evening Mr. Mikhail Myasnikovich who is visiting Tehran. President Rouhani believed that Iran and Belarus enjoyed excellent cordial relations and that Iran welcomed trade and political relations with Eurasian countries; “improving ties will be to the interests of both nations; both sides should grasp opportunities to work with each other and translate them into net benefits,” Mr. Rouhani added.

“Private sector should be encouraged to enter both countries to do this important job; in line with Iran’s actions to activate north-south corridor of trade, Iran and Belarus could provide gates to the Middle East and Europe to connect diverse geographical points as far as the Persian Gulf ports to ports in the Black Sea and the cities in the Heart of Europe,” Rouhani emphasized.

“Iran and Belarus have been developing similar positions on international developments and had been a reliable support for each other; Tehran welcomes working with Eurasian countries to boost investment, technological cooperation, and other sectors,” he added.

Mr. Myasnikovich for his part believed that Iran was an important partner in the Middle East for his country with which Minsk should strengthen ties and trade, especially after JCPOA which Iran’s economy had been the destination for many economic delegations; “there is an excellent level of understanding in political issues between two presidents; Minsk also welcomes improved Parliamentary ties which would help with development on other fields of cooperation,” he told the meeting.

“Belorussian president will appear in an official visit to Tehran in the upcoming future and the government is planning to prepare the conditions for this meeting,” he concluded.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Eurasian countries
President Hassan Rouhani
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1830 sec