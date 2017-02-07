Iran hails cooperation with Eurasian countries

President Hassan Rouhani has told a meeting with Belarusian speaker of national assembly Iran welcomes working with Eurasian countries especially Belorussia.

Mr. Rouhani received on Monday evening Mr. Mikhail Myasnikovich who is visiting Tehran. President Rouhani believed that Iran and Belarus enjoyed excellent cordial relations and that Iran welcomed trade and political relations with Eurasian countries; “improving ties will be to the interests of both nations; both sides should grasp opportunities to work with each other and translate them into net benefits,” Mr. Rouhani added.

“Private sector should be encouraged to enter both countries to do this important job; in line with Iran’s actions to activate north-south corridor of trade, Iran and Belarus could provide gates to the Middle East and Europe to connect diverse geographical points as far as the Persian Gulf ports to ports in the Black Sea and the cities in the Heart of Europe,” Rouhani emphasized.

“Iran and Belarus have been developing similar positions on international developments and had been a reliable support for each other; Tehran welcomes working with Eurasian countries to boost investment, technological cooperation, and other sectors,” he added.

Mr. Myasnikovich for his part believed that Iran was an important partner in the Middle East for his country with which Minsk should strengthen ties and trade, especially after JCPOA which Iran’s economy had been the destination for many economic delegations; “there is an excellent level of understanding in political issues between two presidents; Minsk also welcomes improved Parliamentary ties which would help with development on other fields of cooperation,” he told the meeting.

“Belorussian president will appear in an official visit to Tehran in the upcoming future and the government is planning to prepare the conditions for this meeting,” he concluded.