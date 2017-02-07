Pres. Rouhani honors winners of Book of the Year Awards

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani honored the winners of the 34th Iran’s Book of the Year Awards and the 24th World Award for Book of the Year of the I.R.I on Tuesday morning.

During a ceremony held at Vahdat Hall in Tehran this morning, President Hassan Rouhani honored the 11 winners of the 34th Iran’s Book of the Year Awards in categories of religion, social sciences, language, medicine, art and music, literature and photography.

The President also awarded winners of the 24th World Award for Book of the Year with certificates of appreciation.

This year’s edition of the awards has selected 11 winners and 40 honorable mentions for Book of the Year Awards and only 10 winners for the World Award.

Last year, 2500 judges evaluated 6,000 book titles in 11 main categories for the Book of the Year Awards.

The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance inaugurated "The Award for Book of the Year" in 1983, and "The World Award for Book of the Year of the I.R.I" in 1993, aiming at selecting and introducing noteworthy international books, and honoring their authors, editors, and translators for their appreciated efforts toward promoting the general knowledge and culture, and developing public scholarship/readership with the Islamic and Iranian written heritage.

Every year, books published in various languages by foreign publishers within the previous year, are evaluated, and the President's Commemoration Plaque along with valuable prizes will be awarded to the selected books.