New study shows hidden dangers in supplements

A study from Queen's University Belfast in Northern Ireland has found that common herbal supplements may be doing more harm than good.

Researchers found that over-the-counter herbal supplements used to treat obesity are labeled fully herbal but may include dangerous pharmaceutical ingredients not listed on the label, UPI wrote.

The researchers of this university found that many supplements for weight loss contain Sibutramine.

Sibutramine, also known as Reductil, is no longer used throughout the US and Europe because it was linked to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

Emeritus Professor Duncan Burns, an analytical chemist from Queen's University Belfast's Institute for Global Food Security and author of the study, said, "Our review looked at research from right across the globe and questioned the purity of herbal food supplements.

"We have found that these supplements are often not what customers think they are — they are being deceived into thinking they are getting health benefits from a natural product when actually they are taking a hidden drug."

Burns said, "These products are unlicensed medicines and many people are consuming large quantities without knowing the interactions with other supplements or medicines they may be taking.

"This is very dangerous and there can be severe side effects. People who take these products will not be aware they have taken these substances and so when they visit their doctor they may not declare this and it can be difficult to determine what is causing the side effects. It is a very dangerous situation."