Kids with asthma have 51% chance of becoming obese

Parents should now consider early diagnosis and treatment of asthma as top priorities for their kids.

A new study found the condition could be one of the causes of obesity as it significantly increases the risk of being overweight later in childhood or in adolescence, healthaim.com reported.

Researchers suggest young asthma patients have 51 percent higher risk to become obese than children without the condition.

The study appeared in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Dr. Zhanghua Chen, lead study author from the University of Southern California, said, “Asthma and obesity often occur together in children, but it is unclear whether children with asthma are at higher risk for onset of obesity or whether obese children develop asthma or both.

“Our findings add to the literature that early-life asthma history may lead to increased risk of childhood obesity.”

The findings come from the analysis of health records of 2,171 kindergarteners and first graders who were not obese during the enrollment. Researchers followed the children for up to 10 years.

About 13.5 percent of the children had asthma. But 15.8 percent of all the children enrolled in the study developed obesity.

The researchers also looked at other causes of obesity that might affect the results. They considered health insurance, ethnicity, family income, smoking exposure and physical activity.

Causes

Dr. Frank Gilliland, the senior author of the study, provided strategies that can help improve the children’s overall health.

He suggested kids should have a healthy diet, increased physical activity and asthma medications.

The researchers found some asthma rescue medications could reduce the obesity risk by 43 percent. Gilliland now wants parents to understand what triggers symptoms of asthma for better prevention.

The researcher also said people should focus on early asthma diagnosis and treatment for lower risk of becoming obese.