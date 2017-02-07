Social emergency centers planned across 337 Iranian cities

Society Desk The number of cities with social emergency centers will rise to 337 by mid-March 2018, said head of the State Welfare Organization (SWO).

Anooshirvan Mohseni Bandpei further said that the centers would help accelerate addressing the social problems of the citizens.

He added that the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has placed high importance on reduction of social vulnerabilities across the country.

Expansion of social emergency centers is in line with commands from the Leader, he said.

He said one of the main priorities of SWO is to introduce the welfare services to the society.

“Some people still consider SWO as a supportive organization. This is while social work and counseling services are the other activities carried out by this public organization.”

Earlier, Habibollah Masoudi-Farid, the deputy head of SWO said according to the studies, 50 percent of mental disorders start before the age of 14 and 75 percent starts under the age of 24.

Masoudi-Farid added that at least 10 percent of funds allocated for health sector should be earmarked for mental health.

He emphasized on launching social assistance units in schools to prevent spread of mental disorders.

Schools are best places for tracking mental disorder in individuals, he said, adding life skills and social communications should be taught in schools.

State Welfare Organization has established Social Emergency Centers to provide social services.

Crisis management centers are also operating nationwide.

Specialists and social workers are employed by social emergency centers.

Those who want to report cases of social disorders, including spousal and child abuse, violence, runaway girls, women and street children, can dial 123.

Experts of social emergency centers also offer phone consultations or attend the scene of violence and abuse.

Also, a senior official of SWO urged people to call social emergency hotline 123 to inform about cases of spouse harassment.

Hossein Assadbeigi added that the counselors of social emergency center would provide consultations to the couples. If their problem gets worse, legal counselor will guide them, he said.

He hoped that social emergency centers will render better services to psychopaths and vulnerable people.

According to him, 12,159 cases of spouse harassment were reported to social emergency center via 123 in the year to mid-March 2016

Assadbeigi said majority of people calling social emergency hotline, 123, have been from provinces of Mazandaran and Tehran.

He added that social emergency centers deal with issues such as child abuse, spouse harassment and suicide.

Social emergency centers seek to control and reduce social disorders across the society through social assistance and counseling services, he said.

Social Emergency Center seeks to control and reduce personal, familial and social disorders, provide individuals with specialized services such as counseling services, empower vulnerable people and prevent offences.

Social emergency hotline 123 was launched in Tehran in 2004. It was established across all provinces in 2008.