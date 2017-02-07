Are heavy schoolbags really damaging children’s backs?

In a fit of frustration, Margo Fleming placed her daughter’s schoolbag on weighing scales. The hardback books, sports equipment and copybooks amounted to a grand total of 15 kilos.

“I was horrified,” she said. “That’s the equivalent of two large Tesco bags of potatoes . . . would anyone be happy for their daughter to carry around that weight?”

Her daughter ― a Junior Cert student at the time ― had 13 subjects, with books, copybooks and folders to match, irishtimes.com wrote.

“I couldn’t watch her with struggling with this heavy bag, so I ended up driving her to school,” Fleming said.

If figures compiled last week are anything to go by, many other parents are doing the same.

Almost a third of parents of primary school pupils said their children could not walk to school because of the weight of their schoolbags, according to a survey by the National Parents Council – Primary.

The council, which gathered more than 3,000 responses in just four days, said it is emerging as the single biggest issue among primary-school parents.

Áine Lynch, the council’s chief executive, said almost 70 percent of parents reported a significant concern about the weight of bags, while 31 percent said their children couldn’t walk to school because of the weight.

The issue is of even greater concern among parents of junior secondary school students, who often face a sudden increase in the loads they are forced to carry.

Much of this concern focuses on the impact on the spine, which is at a critical stage of development in children aged between 12 and 14 years.

“The matter is of such as serious nature,” warned Paul Beddy, a director of the National Parents Council ― PostPrimary, “that at some point in the future the implications for this State could be comparable to the claims for Army deafness disability payments.”

An Oireachtas committee chaired by Fine Gael TD Jim Daly heard calls last month for urgent legislation to tackle the issue and for mandatory weight guidelines for schools.

But does the evidence for widespread back pain linked to heavy loads among young pupils really stack up?

Dr. Sara Dockrell, an assistant professor at Trinity College Dublin and physiotherapist, has over 20 years’ experience of research in this area and has published widely in clinical and ergonomics journals.

Despite the siren warnings, she said children should be encouraged to carry schoolbags to and from school.

She noted there is considerable inconsistency in research linking back pain among children to carrying schoolbags.

By contrast, there is far greater evidence showing a link between sedentary lifestyles and obesity among children.

“Walking to and from school while carrying a schoolbag could count as moderate activity and therefore it should be encouraged, and not discouraged,” she told the Oireachtas committee.

“Not carrying a schoolbag could be seen to be a barrier to physical activity and may deny children the benefits of daily resistance exercise as they travel to and from school.”

She carried out the first national study into the issue, published in 2015, which involved examining the impact of carrying schoolbags on more than 500 children.

More than half of these children were driven to school, while just over a third walked.

The majority carried their schoolbag for 10 minutes or less on the way to school. The average schoolbag weight was five kilos.

While some international research shows the weight of a bag should be no more than 10 percent of a child’s weight, there is a similar volume of research showing the contrary, according to Dockrell.

“I’m not suggesting for a minute that we should expect children to carry excessively heavy loads,” she said, “but carrying a weight on your back is not necessarily a problem.”

While the reported level of back pain or shoulder pain among children surveyed in the study was high, she said pain in children was complex and the relationship with carrying a schoolbag was not simple.

For example, her research found that ‘psychosocial factors’ ― perception of schoolbag weight and emotional wellbeing ― and a history of pain were linked to shoulder pain.

Her research also found non-physical factors ― such as the weight of a schoolbag, the duration it was carried or the method of travel to school ― were associated with schoolbag-related pain.