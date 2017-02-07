Rouhani: Iran nuclear deal benefits everyone

May defies Netanyahu, vows support for JCPOA

President Hassan Rouhani said the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers is an agreement that offers benefits to all the parties involved.

Speaking at a ceremony in the capital of Tehran on Tuesday, Rouhani referred to the recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, who has called the Iran deal “the worst... ever negotiated,” and countered by saying that the deal is to the benefit of all, Press TV wrote.

Referring to the nuclear negotiations that culminated in the deal in July 2015, the Iranian president said, “We were able to present our arguments to a big political power and to get the negotiations — with logic, rationality, and dignity — to a point where America’s new president now cannot tolerate it.”

“Of course,” President Rouhani stressed, “this is a win-win deal and to the benefit of everyone and the region.”

The nuclear accord, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was reached between Iran on the one side, and the US, the UK, France, Germany, China, and Russia on the other.

The Trump administration, which took over on January 20 this year, has said the deal did not benefit American businesses as much as it did those of the other parties to the agreement.

He has previously threatened to unilaterally scrap it but faces pressure from the rest of the parties, which say the deal must stand.

Rouhani said in his Tuesday remarks that the nuclear deal can be a model for dozens of other negotiations to be held and lead to the security and stability of the region.

He referred as an example of such talks to the negotiations going on in the Kazakh capital of Astana in an effort to find a political solution to the Syrian conflict.

UK support

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday stood firm in her commitment to the Iranian nuclear deal despite pressure from the Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu for fresh sanctions on Tehran.

In a visit to Downing Street just days after Iran test-fired a ballistic missile, Netanyahu said “responsible” nations should follow nations should follow Trump's imposition of new sanctions on Iran.

But speaking in the House of Commons shortly after meeting with Netanyahu at Number 10, May made no mention of further sanctions against Tehran.

“We continue to believe the Iran nuclear deal was an important step forward and important contribution to stability in the region and we continue to support it,” she said.

In a briefing of the meeting, a Downing Street spokesperson added, “On Iran, the prime minister was clear that the nuclear deal is vital and must be properly enforced.”