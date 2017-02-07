RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 07, 2017 0610 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:177194
Publish Date: Tue, 07 Feb 2017 18:43:59 GMT
Service: Iran

Romanian president: We are in crisis

Romanian president: We are in crisis

Romania’s president told lawmakers Tuesday the country is in a “full-fledged” political crisis, after hundreds of thousands demonstrated against a government measure that would weaken the country’s anti-corruption drive.

In an address to parliament, President Klaus Iohannis said the majority of Romanians now believed the country was going in the wrong direction, AP reported.

“Romania needs a government that is transparent, which governs predictably by the light of day, not sneakily at night,” the president said, referring to the late hour the government passed an emergency ordinance last week aimed at decriminalizing some forms of official corruption.

The move, which bypassed parliament and was not signed off by Iohannis, who has limited powers – ignited the biggest protests seen since communism ended in the country in 1989. As a result, the government will now seek to introduce the plan in parliament.

Some lawmakers booed and shouted “shame on you!” at Iohannis and walked out. Other lawmakers cheered.

Despite the crisis, Iohannis said Romania did not need early elections, a view the government shares.

Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the governing Social Democratic Party, and Senate speaker, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, refused to greet the president when he arrived at parliament.

In his speech, Iohannis pressed ahead with an earlier initiative to hold a referendum on another government initiative to pardon prisoners. Critics say the proposal will help government allies convicted of corruption.

Dragnea, the main power broker behind the government, expressed disappointment Iohannis did not deliver a “speech of unity,” and added, “He should leave the government alone, to govern.”

 

   
KeyWords
Romania
crisis
president
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1877 sec