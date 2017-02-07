Israeli settler law sparks Palestinian outcry

Palestinians on Tuesday fiercely criticized a new Israeli law allowing the appropriation of private Palestinian land for settler outposts.

The legislation passed late Monday, which legalizes dozens of wildcat outposts and thousands of settler units, prompted a call by the Palestinians for the international community to punish Israel, AFP reported.

Turkey "strongly condemned" the law and "unacceptable" Israeli settlement policy, while the Arab League accused Israel of "stealing the land and appropriating the property of Palestinians".

The United States, however, refused to comment, in stark contrast to the settlement criticism voiced by the previous Obama administration.

The US State Department said President Donald Trump's administration "needs to have the chance to fully consult with all parties on the way forward."

Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog warned the legislation could result in Israeli officials facing the International Criminal Court.

The law, which passed 60 to 52 in its final reading, will allow Israel to legally seize Palestinian private land on which Israelis built outposts without knowing it was private property or because officials allowed them to do so.

It would apply to 53 outposts as well as units within existing settlements, potentially legalizing more than 3,800 units, according to anti-settlement NGO Peace Now, which called the law "another step toward annexation and away from a two-state solution".

International law considers all settlements to be illegal, but Israel distinguishes between those it sanctions and those it does not, which are known as outposts.

The law would protect settlers against eviction from outposts discovered to have been built on private Palestinian lands.

Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi said the law "signals the final annexation of the West Bank."

"It is imperative that the international community, including the United States and the European Union, assumes its moral, human and legal responsibilities and puts an end to Israel's lawlessness and its system of apartheid and ethnic cleansing," she said in a statement Monday.

"Accountability should include punitive measures and sanctions before it is too late," Ashrawi said.

Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has warned that the law may be unconstitutional and risks exposing Israel to international prosecution for war crimes.

Human Rights Watch said the legislation "reflects Israel's manifest disregard of international law" and deepens the "de facto permanent occupation" of the West Bank.

Israel has approved more than 6,000 settler units since Trump took office on January 20 having signaled a softer stance on the issue than Obama.