Kharrazi: Iran’s anti-terror fight benefits other countries

Iran says other countries should know how much they have benefited from Iran’s anti-terrorism efforts in the region.

Head of Iranian Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and former foreign minister Kamal Kharrazi said that other countries should try to realize what Iran has done in fighting against terrorism, IRNA reported.

Kharrazi made the remarks in a meeting with a number of Western ambassadors to Iran as well as officials of the international bodies in Tehran.

He said everybody knows well who is financially supporting terrorist groups of Daesh and Al-Nusra Front in Syria.

Kharrazi expressed regret that the Westerners did not appreciate Iran’s anti-terrorism efforts, but have been backing pro-terrorism countries instead.

Iran expects those countries to realize Iran’s services because terrorism is a global threat.

Referring to the current cease-fire in Syria, Kharrazi said the terrorists are being organized with the support of certain countries and are trying to recruit more forces. The moves put not only the Middle East but other countries in danger, he said.

Daesh has recruited forces from all parts of the world, and each of them is a dangerous bomb against the security of different countries, said the official, stressing that “understanding this reality is a necessity”.

Pointing to Iran’s achievements, Kharrazi said the country at the present time is self-sufficient in defense area, and whatever is needed to defend Iran’s interests is being built inside the country.

Kharrazi said, “If we did not fight in Syria and Iraq, we might fight the terrorists inside the Iranian territories.”