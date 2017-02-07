RSS
February 07, 2017

News ID:177198
Publish Date: Tue, 07 Feb 2017 19:10:46 GMT
Service: Iran

Norway ready to remove banking obstacles to boost trade ties with Iran

Norway ready to remove banking obstacles to boost trade ties with Iran

Norwegian Finance Minister Siv Jensen in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Oslo Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh underlined the need for the removal of banking obstacles hindering the broadening of trade ties between the two countries.

"My ministry is ready to help remove the banking hurdles," Jensen said during the meeting in the Norwegian capital on Tuesday, reported Fars News Agency.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, underlined the need for signing basic documents between the two countries.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

In October, 2016, Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende announced that Oslo has opened a one-billion-dollar credit line to help the Norwegian companies with export of their commodities to Iran.

"About $400 million of that credit line has been used to export the modern technologies to Iran," Brende said in a meeting with Iranian Economy Minister Ali Tayyebnia in Washington.

   
