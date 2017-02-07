Tax chiefs of South Korea, Iran discuss ways to bolster cooperation

Tax agencies of South Korea and Iran agreed to join hands to strengthen tax administration and economic cooperation between the two countries, the Seoul government said on Tuesday.

South Korea's National Tax Service (NTS) Commissioner Lim Hwan-soo has held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Kamel Taqavi Nejad in Tehran to ink a deal on bilateral tax administrative cooperation, according to the NTS, Yonhap reported.

It is a follow-up meeting of the previous Lim-Taqavi Nejad meeting in Seoul last year, as the two countries have been intensifying economic exchange following the lifting of international sanctions against the Middle East country.

The two tax heads agreed to create a business-friendly environment in terms of taxation in order to boost bilateral trade and investment.

Following the landmark nuclear deal with Iran in 2015, the international community lifted its sanctions imposed on Iran in the following year.

Iran and South Korea signed an MoU on expansion of economic ties and transfer of data in Seoul on January 19.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Minister of Strategy and Finance of South Korea In-Chang Song and Deputy Finance Minister of Iran Mohammad Khazaei on the sidelines of a conference about making investments in Iran.

The MoU requires both sides to transfer investment making data and also make direct investments in each other’s countries.

The MOU also includes expansion of mutual commercial relations as well as sharing related knowledge and science.

As reported, more than 200 South Korean entrepreneurs and businessmen attended the conference which was held in South Korea’s Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

Addressing the conference, Iran’s Ambassador to South Korea Hassan Taherian introduced opportunities in Iran available for foreign traders and businessmen in post-sanction era and announced that the Islamic Republic plans to offer implementation of Iranian construction projects at the value of $150 million to $200 million to foreigners per annum.

Song, for his part, called Iran a strategic economic partner of South Korea.

Highlighting attraction of long-term foreign investments as Iran’s main policy during post-sanction era, Khazaei expressed satisfaction about South Korean business people’s participation in the conference.

Annual trade between South Korea and Iran reached $8.36 billion last year, up from $6.09 billion tallied a year ago.