Japan to invest $6.9b in Iran's projects

The Government of Japan expressed readiness to allocate $6.9 billion to fund five projects in Iran in a bid to continue expand bilateral relations between the two countries as well as humanitarian issues.

Tokyo is going to continue its assistance of up to 40 billion Japanese Yen annually for the next four years starting in 2017, according to a statement by Japan Information and Culture Center at the Japanese Embassy in Tehran, IRNA reported.

The aid, confirmed in the Brussels Conference on Afghanistan in October 2016, will be extended through the international organizations and United Nations bodies.

The projects include a contribution of $1 million through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to restore Orumiyeh Lake, approximately $2 million in humanitarian aid assistance for the Afghan refugees through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) program, around $1.9 million funneled through the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to be used on border controls, fighting drugs, customs cooperation and money laundering, $500,000 to promote integration of industries in Chabahar Port in the Persian Gulf through a program to be implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and finally, $1.5 million in donated funds funneled through the International Committee of the Red Cross for emergency activities in Iran.