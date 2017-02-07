Akhundi: Contracts with Boeing, Airbus still in force

Iran’s roads and urban development minister rejected the possibility that Donald Trump’s recent stances could lead to cancellation or suspension of Iran’s aircraft purchase contracts.

Abbas Akhundi made the remarks in response to claims made by Western media on possibility of cancellation or suspension of Iran’s agreements with Boeing and Airbus in view of the recent orders issued by the US president, Mehr News Agency reported.

The Iranian official deemed it improbable that Trump’s recent stances could affect aircraft purchase deals with the two giant manufacturers.

Meanwhile, CNN has stated that a bill was introduced in Congress that could curtail the jetliner deals between Airbus and Boeing and Iran.

CNN has also reported that even though America’s recent sanctions against Iran do not cover the agreement with Boeing over purchase of 89 passenger jets, the odds are high for the deal to be cancelled.

Iran Air recently took delivery of the first of 100 jets it has ordered from Airbus while the first of 80 aircraft from Boeing are scheduled to arrive in 2018.