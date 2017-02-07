Putin, Merkel call for cease-fire in eastern Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian forces to a truce in eastern Ukraine.

In their first phone call since a flare-up in hostilities in the east which killed more than 33 people last week, Putin and Merkel on Tuesday expressed concern over heavy fighting in Ukraine’s industrial heartland. The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin pointed out to Merkel the remarks of some Ukrainian officials who indicated that it was Kiev who triggered last week’s escalation, AP reported.

The Kremlin said Putin and Merkel agreed to boost diplomatic efforts to ensure a cease-fire in the east, including possible talks between the Russian and the German foreign ministers.

An emergency UN Security Council meeting last Tuesday called for an immediate end to fighting in a near three-year conflict that has plunged Moscow’s relations with the West to a post-Cold War low.

The war began shortly after Ukraine ousted its Russian-backed president in February 2014 and aligned itself with the West.

The conflict has killed nearly 10,000 people – more than half of them civilians – since it erupted in April 2014.