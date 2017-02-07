Iran, Spain, Turkey to promote tourism cooperation

Iran, Spain and Turkey expressed their willingness to boost their cooperation in the tourism sector.

Head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization Zahra Ahmadipour and Spanish Ambassador to Tehran Eduardo Lopez Busquets called for developing cooperation on tourism.

“We should gain from Spain’s good tourism experience to change Iran’s tourism capacities into moneymaking opportunities,” Ahmadipour said, according to IRNA.

“The meetings the Iranian and Spanish officials held show the two countries' keenness to maintain relations at the highest level,” she added.



The official pointed to launching rehabilitation funds and changing historical houses into traditional residences as one of the subjects resulting from establishing joint measures between the two countries.



Both sides stressed the need to launch direct Tehran-Barcelona flights.



“We are prepared to take joint measures with Spain in the technical and managerial fields, restoring historical texts, developing tourism infrastructures and launching handicraft-related ventures,” she added.



“Based on the agreements, Mahan Air will have direct flights to Barcelona by June 2017, and we will try our best to launch direct flights to Madrid very soon,” Lopez Busquets said.

Tehran-Ankara friendship

The visiting Turkish deputy minister of culture and tourism met with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) managing director, discussing the amicable ties between the two neighboring countries.

Hussein Yaayman said Turkey is seeking to have friendly relations with Iran in practice, calling on intellectuals, thinkers and media of the two nations to help promote the friendship.

Mohammad Khoddadi, the IRNA head, touched upon the similarity between the Iranian and Turkish cultures and traditions, assuring that his news agency strongly believes in and seriously helps boost Tehran-Ankara ties in different sectors including tourism.

Media is duty-bound to exchange authentic and accurate information about developments in Iran and Turkey, said Khoddadi, calling for organizing meetings between the two countries' media officials.