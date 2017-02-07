Iran, Venezuela discuss stabilizing oil prices

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Venezuelan officials discussed ways to stabilize oil prices in Tehran on Tuesday.

In his meeting with the Venezuelan delegation headed by Oil Minister Nelson Martinez and Foreign Minister Delcy Rodríguez, Zarif said efforts made by Caracas have been a major factor in helping to stabilize oil prices in the global market.

Zarif said that Tehran is ready to support international cooperation to reach a lasting agreement on oil prices that will serve the interests of OPEC members and non-members.

Iran’s top diplomat also hailed the current level of ties between Tehran and Caracas.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodríguez described Venezuela’s relations with Iran as strategic.

She said her country, as the current president of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), believes that recent threats made against the Islamic Republic could never harm the Iranian nation.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 27 banning nationals from seven Muslim-majority nations, including Iran, from entering the US.

Later, Washington added more Iranian individuals and entities to its anti-Iran sanctions list.

Trump has also been using a language of threat against Iran in recent days.