Iran receives last consignment of yellowcake

Iran received the final consignment of a 149-ton shipment of uranium from Russia as part of its 2015 nuclear agreement with the P5+1 group of countries, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Tuesday.

Asghar Zare'an, special assistant to head of the AEOI Ali Akbar Salehi, told reporters that 31 tons of yellowcake had arrived in the central Iranian city of Isfahan from Russia, Press TV reported.

Iran has so far imported 359 tons of concentrated uranium, also known as yellowcake, after the implementation of the landmark nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in July 2015.

The first of the four yellowcake consignments arrived in Iran on January 26 by plane.

Meanwhile, the AEOI spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, also said that Iran had produced 50 tons of yellowcake over the past 12-13 years.

He added that the 149-ton consignment shipped to the country is nearly three times more than the total amount of uranium produced inside the country over the past few years.

Kamalvandi also announced plans to increase exploration and extraction activities and said uranium at Iran’s mines are of a lower grade than those in Canada, Australia, Kazakhstan and some African countries “but this issue does not mean that we are not able to use such material”.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China plus Germany – started implementing the JCPOA on January 16, 2016.

Under the nuclear agreement, Iran undertook to put limitations on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.