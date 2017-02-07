Kabul bomb attack kills at least 20

At least 20 people were killed on Tuesday in a bomb blast outside the Supreme Court in the center of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, government officials said in what appeared to be the latest in a series of attacks on the judiciary.

The Ministry of Public Health said at least 20 people were killed and 38 injured people were taken to city hospitals, Reuters reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, in which police said an apparent suicide bomber targeted Supreme Court employees leaving their offices at the end of the working day.

"When I heard a bang I rushed toward the Supreme Court's parking lot to find my brother who works there," said a witness, Dad Khuda, adding he had found his brother alive.

"Unfortunately, several people were killed and wounded."

Reuters witnesses at the scene reported blood stains on the street and numerous ambulances leaving the area.

Last month, Taliban bombers killed more than 30 people and wounded about 70 in twin blasts in a crowded area of the city during the afternoon rush hour.

The Taliban terrorist group claimed responsibility for the Jan. 10 attack.

The United States and its allies invaded Afghanistan on October 7, 2001 as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror. Despite the presence of foreign forces, terrorist attacks across the country are still frequent.