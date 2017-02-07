Speaker opposed to Trump’s UK Parliament address

The chief officer of the lower chamber of the British Parliament said he opposes US President Donald Trump addressing lawmakers during his state visit to Britain.

John Bercow – the speaker of the House of Commons – made the comments after Trump recently accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to make a state visit to the United Kingdom this year, USA Today reported.

“An address by a foreign leader to both houses of Parliament is not an automatic right. It is an earned honor, Bercow told MPs.

“Before the imposition of the migrant ban, I would myself have been strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall. After the imposition of the migrant ban, I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall."

“I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons,” he added.

A controversial executive order signed by Trump temporarily suspended the US refugee program and immigration from seven majority Muslim nations.

The order was blocked by a judge in Seattle on Friday while a challenge plays out in court. The government appealed, seeking to reinstate the ban while the case progresses.

Bercow is supposed to be politically neutral. The Daily Telegraph reported that this applies to domestic matters, but not international issues. Bercow and the two other "key holders" of the Parliament’s Westminster Hall must all agree in order for an address by Trump to take place, according to the BBC. Westminster Hall is the oldest building at the opulent Palace of Westminster and is described as “magnificent” and “astonishing” on the Parliament’s own website.

President Barack Obama spoke in Westminster Hall in 2011 and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and Chinese President Xi Jinping have addressed both houses of Parliament.

MPs reactions

Some opposition lawmakers lauded Bercow’s comments, while some MPs from the ruling Conservative Party criticized them.

Labour Party MP Stephen Kinnock tweeted that the speech was “brilliant” and was “Parliament at its best”.

Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, from South Carolina, told the BBC's Newsnight program that Bercow’s comments were "very disappointing".

"If ever in recent years there's been a more pro-British president of the United States, it's Donald Trump," he said.