Former Liverpool striker announces retirement from football

Former Liverpool and France striker Djibril Cisse retired from football at the age of 35.

Cisse originally called time on his playing career in October 2015 because of a hip injury but hoped to make a return after having surgery last year, BBC reported.

He trained with his first club Auxerre in a bid to get fit but, after failing to earn a contract, decided to bring an end to his 17-year career.

Cisse now plans to focus on his career as "a DJ, producer and pundit".

"I have loved being a footballer," he said. "Up until now, the ball was my whole life.

"I would have liked to have continued my career, but I have to admit today that football is finished."

Cisse, who won 41 international caps, played for Liverpool for three years from 2004 before returning to his native France with Marseille.

He also had spells at Sunderland, Panathinaikos, Lazio, QPR, Kuban Krasnodar and Bastia.