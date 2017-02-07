Leicester City backs Ranieri despite poor form

Leicester City gave its "unwavering support" to manager Claudio Ranieri despite the reigning Premier League champion being just one point above the relegation zone.

The Italian had been under pressure after a run of just two wins in his side’s last 15 Premier Leagues games, BBC reported.

However, the Foxes said in a statement that "the entire club is and will remain united behind its manager".

"This is not a crisis," Ranieri said following the club's backing.

"When you aren't winning you lose confidence, it is normal."

Leicester is 16th and without a league win in 2017.

Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel called the club's title defense "embarrassing" after Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United.

Leicester acknowledged that "recent form needs to improve", but said Ranieri would be given the opportunity to turn things around.

"The unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome the greatest of challenges," the club said.

Ranieri has 'fantastic' relationship with players

Ranieri guided Leicester to the Premier League title last season despite the Foxes being 5,000-1 shots.

It won the league by 10 points but faces becoming the first defending champion to be relegated since 1938, after winning just five league games so far this season.

Recent reports suggested Ranieri had lost the support of his players, with the 65-year-old's squad tinkering and supposed ban on chicken burgers angering some of the Leicester squad.

However, Ranieri denied any unrest and said he has "a fantastic relationship" with his squad.

"The dressing room is fantastic," he said.

"Never have I seen a chicken burger, only deep fried chicken. It's fantastic.

"The dressing room is fantastic. We try to do our best, but this season everything is wrong."