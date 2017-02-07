Futsal Planet: Iran’s Nazemosharia nominated for coach of the year

Iran’s Mohammad Nazemosharia was nominated for the Best National Team Coach of the World in 2016, futsalplanet.com announced.

The Iranian coach led his side to a bronze medal at the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup, futsalplanet.com reported.

Under the tutelage of Nazemosharia, Iran defeated Portugal 4-3 in penalty shootout in the tournament’s third-place playoff match after snatching a 2-2 draw at the end of extra time.

The 17th edition of the Futsalplanet Awards, the most traditional and recognized annual event, is celebrating the best characters of the wonderful sport.

In addition to the Iranian coach, other nominees are Diego Giustozzi (Argentina U-20 coach), Bruno Garcia Formoso (Vietnam futsal coach), Ricardo Sobral (Kazakhstan futsal coach), Carlos Chilavert (Paraguay futsal coach), Eugene Kuzmin (Russia women futsal coach), Marcelo Serpa Coelho (women’s Brazil U-20 coach), Hesham Saleh (Egypt futsal coach), Sergei Skorovich (Russia futsal coach) and José Venancio López (Spain futsal coach).