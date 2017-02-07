Toure: Manchester City 'should not get too excited' about Jesus

Yaya Toure insisted Manchester City "should not get too excited" about Gabriel Jesus just yet.

The Brazil striker has scored three goals in four games since completing his £27 million move from Palmeiras in January, but Toure wants care to be taken with the 19-year-old, skysports.com reported.

The Ivorian said, "He is a very good player; very quick, sharp and clever. We realize we have to be careful, though, and we shouldn't get too excited because he has to be focused.

"What we want to do is just continue to keep going and, at the end of the season, we can talk about him.

"We need to have young players because City are always a team who wants to win the league. The mentality of the club is to try to get new players in and try to do as best as possible.

"When you see Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Jesus, Sane and Raheem Sterling playing well, you realize we have a great squad with some young players."

Toure, who has established himself in manager Pep Guardiola's first team, also admits it will be "tough" for City to rival Chelsea for the Premier League now that the gap is 10 points with 14 games left.

"If we continue to win, I think it'll be a very, very exciting end to the season," he told ManCity.com.

"We are 10 points behind Chelsea. The Premier League is very, very tough and all we have to do is just focus on ourselves and keep going."