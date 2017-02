Iran’s Hassan Yazdani wrestles with Russia's Aniuar Geduev in the final of the men's 74kg freestyle bouts in Rio 2016 Olympics Games. tasnimnews.com

Iran men’s national wrestling team was drawn with Turkey, India and Mongolia in Pool B of the 2017 Freestyle World Cup which will be held western Iranian province of Kermanshah in a couple of days.

Pool A comprises USA, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The participants will wrestle all three rounds of group action on February 16 to determine pool placements.

On February 17, teams will cross over to face their counterpart from the opposite pool in a placement match.

The championship match will be held on Friday.